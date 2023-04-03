© 2023
Kentucky Attorney General's office announces nearly $220K in grants for child advocacy centers

WKMS | By John McGary
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT
Cameron pinwheels McClean County.JPG
Submitted
/
Attorney General's Office
Attorney General Daniel Cameron, second from left, took part in a pinwheel planting ceremony in McClean County last week. The pinwheels are a symbol of child abuse prevention efforts.

Thursday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office announced nearly $220,000 in grants for child sexual abuse prevention efforts around the state. Heather Wagers is the executive director of the A-Gs Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution.

“So, it goes to prevention partners across the state. We have 15 child advocacy centers that will receive reimbursement for child sexual abuse medical exams.”

Wagers said the grants do not come from state coffers.

“And the money that is collected is collected through private donations, you can purchase an eye care about kids Lawson's plight, and so much of that money goes towards the child victims Trust Fund, you can also donate through state income tax.”

The A-Gs office noted that April is National Child Abuse Prevention month.

John McGary
John McGary is a Lexington native and Navy veteran with three decades of radio, television and newspaper experience.
See stories by John McGary
