Lexington kids getting free lunches at six parks over spring break

Lexington city officials are working to make sure children in the city have food while school isn't in session. Councilmember Tayna Fogle is busy this week delivering lunch to children in six parks in her district. Fogle said she came up with the idea of the “Hunger Doesn’t Take A Spring Break” program after meditating with her legislative aide, then seeing a spring break sale ad on T-V.

“Hunger does not take a spring break. And what we are doing is we are attempting to intervene and pick up the slack for the Fayette County school students.”

Fogle said after lunch, kids get to take backpacks full of food home. She said no tax dollars are involved because the food is donated by local organizations and businesses.

“Kentuckians For The Commonwealth, they made a huge order from Sam's, the St. Joe Hospital’s Safer and Healthier Neighborhood Initiative. And so they donate it, and then the community.”

Fogle said churches have also contributed, and people wishing to make a monetary donation to help can do so through the Catholic Action Center.

