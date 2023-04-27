Human trafficking is a concern in the lead up to the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is approaching and with it comes thousands of visitors to the commonwealth. While more people means more money spent at Kentucky businesses boosting local economies, officials warn there also could be an increase in human trafficking.

During this week’s Team Kentucky briefing, First Lady Britainy Beshear said people need to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

“As our understanding of human trafficking evolves, it is important to understand there is not “one size fits all” for this type of crime against human beings, there is not one specific thing you can look for, you just, if something looks wrong, it is important to say something.”

During this week’s Team Kentucky briefing, Amy Leenerts, who is the executive director of the Louisville based Free2Hope, said human trafficking is evolving.

“And it’s happening every day in our city and state. Realize that the Kentucky Derby is going to bring some people in and that’s going to bring more trafficking in. So, I think it is always a good idea, when you see and you think someone is being exploited in some way, that you call the authorities.”

If you believe someone is in imminent danger, call 9-1-1.

