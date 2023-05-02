2023 KBA Impact Awards - Overall Excellence Entry - WKMS

2022 was a big news year for our region.

It was a year of rebuilding in the aftermath of the December 2021 tornados, and our news team had a dedicated tornado recovery beat. Sharing the stories of people impacted as well as sharing the needs that arose. Our piece on Spanish-language translators helped raise awareness and connect Spanish speakers to the response centers.

1 of 7 — Lake George Overview.jpg Will Topp said it took about a week for Lake George to fully drain when the city breached the lake levee this spring. Grass has grown on the lakebed in the months since. Liam Niemeyer / WKMS News 2 of 7 — Red wolf pups Newly born endangered red wolf pups snuggle in a pile of hay to keep warm not long after their birth in April at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in far western Kentucky. Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area 3 of 7 — DSCN0423.JPG WKMS / Derek Operle 4 of 7 — Mayfield_torando_home A ruined home in Mayfield on Dec. 11, 2021. Liam Niemeyer / Ohio Valley ReSource 5 of 7 — ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg.jpg After 82 years away, a Paducah sailor killed at Pearl Harbor was finally laid to rest Friday. WKMS / Derek Operle 6 of 7 — Eighth of August Gospel Music Congregants at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky, gather for a Salute to Gospel concert on Sunday, Aug. 7, as part of the community's Eighth of August celebrations. WKMS / Derek Operle 7 of 7 — ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg (1).jpg Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan and Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry read the names of the 24 Graves County residents who died during the Dec. 2021 tornado outbreak during a ceremony commemorating one year since the disaster at Graves County High School. WKMS / Derek Operle

We also investigated infrastructure — with the water crisis in Marion, Kentucky. Women's healthcare access in rural parts of the state — in light of the overturning of Roe. The 25th anniversary of the Heath High School shooting. The midterm elections. Emancipation Saturday. The laying to rest of a Pearl Harbor sailor. And so much more.

On a lighter note, our piece on the endangered red wolf puppies born at Land Between the Lakes was aired nationally — and resulted in a coffee company in Rhode Island making a special blend to raise money for their care.

It's reporting — but it's also results. We're proud to make a difference in our communities every day and honored to be able to share their stories.

Links to the stories you'll hear in the above audio compilation are collected below in order of publication:

