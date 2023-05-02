2023 KBA Impact Awards - Overall Excellence Entry - WKMS
2022 was a big news year for our region.
It was a year of rebuilding in the aftermath of the December 2021 tornados, and our news team had a dedicated tornado recovery beat. Sharing the stories of people impacted as well as sharing the needs that arose. Our piece on Spanish-language translators helped raise awareness and connect Spanish speakers to the response centers.
We also investigated infrastructure — with the water crisis in Marion, Kentucky. Women's healthcare access in rural parts of the state — in light of the overturning of Roe. The 25th anniversary of the Heath High School shooting. The midterm elections. Emancipation Saturday. The laying to rest of a Pearl Harbor sailor. And so much more.
On a lighter note, our piece on the endangered red wolf puppies born at Land Between the Lakes was aired nationally — and resulted in a coffee company in Rhode Island making a special blend to raise money for their care.
It's reporting — but it's also results. We're proud to make a difference in our communities every day and honored to be able to share their stories.
Links to the stories you'll hear in the above audio compilation are collected below in order of publication:
- Mayfield organization aiming to rebuild homes breaks ground for its first displaced family
- Coming home: Pearl Harbor sailor buried in Paducah family plot 81 years later
- New abortion clinic to open in southern Illinois with plans to serve Kentucky, other states
- Mayfield Latino community overcomes language barriers, trust issues in recovery process
- Endangered red wolf pups born in Land Between the Lakes continue hope of species’ repopulation
- Praying for rain: Marion residents show resilience, voice frustration amid water shortage
- Black Kentuckians, Tennesseans celebrate emancipation with Eighth of August events
- Heath High School shooting victims testify in Carneal parole hearing 25 years later
- Democrats struggle to field candidates in rural communities they once dominated
- Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado