© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tune into a mini-concert with Bailen

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Will Loftus
Published August 17, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT
Bailen
Erica Snyder
/
Courtesy of the artist
Bailen

When we first met Bailen back in 2019, the trio of siblings were already an impressive engine of harmony and melody. Julia, Daniel and David Bailen showcased their many talents on their John Congleton-produced debut, Thrilled To Be Here.

Their follow-up, Tired Hearts, sees the band switch up their recording process, focusing on a collage approach to tracking new songs in the studio. Plus, they've changed their vocal approach with the help of producer Brad Cook, aiming to bring out more vulnerability in their collective voice.

Copyright 2023 XPN

Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Will Loftus