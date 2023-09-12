Kentucky, Tennessee bans on gender affirming care to remain in place during appeal

The federal appeals court is currently reviewing the constitutionality of laws passed in Kentucky and Tennessee that ban hormone therapy and puberty blockers for transgender children seeking gender-affirming care.

In August, a three-judge panel denied a request to temporarily block the laws from going into effect while the challenge works its way through the court system. Attorneys for Kentucky’s medical licensure board asked for a rehearing before all of the judges on the appeals court – a request that is rarely granted.

The court denied that petition on Tuesday, saying the panel already considered the matter, allowing both states’ laws to remain in effect.

Angela Cooper, communications director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, expressed disappointment with the ruling.

“Everyday that transgender youth are unable to access this care in Kentucky is a bad day,” she said. “These are just folks who want to live their lives and families who want to make medical decisions for their children and themselves.”

At issue is whether the state bans unlawfully discriminate against kids based on their sex or transgender status. Many major medical associations say gender affirming care should remain accessible to transgender youth.

Kentucky lawmakers passed a sweeping anti-trans bill earlier this year, banning gender-affirming medical care for trans youth , restricting how teachers talk about sexuality and barring trans youth from using bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender.

The ACLU and seven families with transgender children filed the lawsuit in May over provisions of the law that bar doctors from providing hormonal treatments and puberty-delaying medication to transgender children under the age of 18.