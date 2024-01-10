© 2024
Americans are sour on Biden's handling of the economy. The media may be to blame

By Michel Martin,
David Folkenflik
Published January 10, 2024 at 4:13 AM CST

The U.S. economy is booming according to the data, but not according to public opinion. What part does the media play in the disparity?

