3-year-old girl with rare genetic disease is allowed to leave Gaza

(SOUNDBITE OF CLOGS' "GUITAR 13")

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

I have a pretty important update for you on a story we told you on this program last month. It was about a 3-year-old girl with a rare genetic disease trapped in Gaza. Her name is Julia Abu Zaiter. And under the stress of bombings, displacement and lack of medical care, Julia had been paralyzed for months. Her father told me if she did not get out of Gaza, she would die. Well, today, with a lot of advocacy by parents outside of Gaza who have children with the same disease, we can tell you that she was evacuated. But Julia's parents were not allowed to go with her, so they made the heartbreaking decision to send their baby away with her 20-year-old aunt. Both are now in Egypt, where Julia will get medical care.

(SOUNDBITE OF CLOGS' "GUITAR 13") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.