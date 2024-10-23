2024 General Election Ballot: Calloway County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Calloway County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District



Jason G. Howell (Republican Party)

State Representative- 5th Representative District



Mary Beth Imes (Republican Party)

Lauren Hines (Democratic Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 42nd Judicial Circuit



Dennis R. Foust (Independent)

Circuit Clerk



Melinda Starks (Republican Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)



Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Question- Calloway County Cannabis



Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Calloway County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

Good Sheppard Methodist Church, New Concord Church of Christ and Poplar Springs Baptist Church; Part of East Elementary School

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District



Mitchell T. Ryan

Kirksey Baptist Church; Part of Cains Murray Auto Auction and West Fork Baptist Church

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District



Sharon Bobo

Calloway County High School, North Elementary School and Southwest Elementary School; Part of CFSB Center, University Church of Christ, West Fork Baptist Church and Westside Baptist Church

Member Board of Education- 5h Educational District



Danny “Van” Pittman Jr.

Courthouse, First Baptist Church, Glenda Road Church of Christ and Murray Elementary School; Part of Calvary Temple Church, East Elementary School, Murray High School and University Church of Christ

Member Board of Education- Murray Independent School District (Vote for Two)



Adam Seiber

Richard H. Crouch

City of Hazel

Mayor (Unexpired Term)



Lori Charlton

City Council (Vote for up to Six)



Gail Jones

Jodi M. Hanneman

Jacklyn Smith

Denise Thompson Provine

Elizabeth Garrett

Barbara Paschall

City of Murray

City Council (Vote for up to Twelve)



John “Joe” Darnall

Rose Ross

Danny O. Hudspeth

Johnny Bohannon

Wesley Bolin

Thomas Hornbuckle Jr.

Linda Cherry

Terry Strieter

Bonnie C. Higginson

Jeremy Bell

John Mark Roberts

Alice Rouse

Clif Darnell

Monty McCuiston

Question- Murray Cannabis

