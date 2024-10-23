© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 General Election Ballot: Calloway County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:29 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Calloway County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District

  • Jason G. Howell (Republican Party)

State Representative- 5th Representative District

  • Mary Beth Imes (Republican Party)
  • Lauren Hines (Democratic Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 42nd Judicial Circuit

  • Dennis R. Foust (Independent)

Circuit Clerk

  • Melinda Starks (Republican Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Question- Calloway County Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Calloway County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

Good Sheppard Methodist Church, New Concord Church of Christ and Poplar Springs Baptist Church; Part of East Elementary School

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District

  • Mitchell T. Ryan

Kirksey Baptist Church; Part of Cains Murray Auto Auction and West Fork Baptist Church

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District

  • Sharon Bobo

Calloway County High School, North Elementary School and Southwest Elementary School; Part of CFSB Center, University Church of Christ, West Fork Baptist Church and Westside Baptist Church

Member Board of Education- 5h Educational District

  • Danny “Van” Pittman Jr. 

Courthouse, First Baptist Church, Glenda Road Church of Christ and Murray Elementary School; Part of Calvary Temple Church, East Elementary School, Murray High School and University Church of Christ

Member Board of Education- Murray Independent School District (Vote for Two)

  • Adam Seiber
  • Richard H. Crouch

City of Hazel

Mayor (Unexpired Term)

  • Lori Charlton

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Gail Jones
  • Jodi M. Hanneman
  • Jacklyn Smith
  • Denise Thompson Provine
  • Elizabeth Garrett
  • Barbara Paschall

City of Murray

City Council (Vote for up to Twelve)

  • John “Joe” Darnall
  • Rose Ross
  • Danny O. Hudspeth
  • Johnny Bohannon
  • Wesley Bolin
  • Thomas Hornbuckle Jr. 
  • Linda Cherry
  • Terry Strieter
  • Bonnie C. Higginson
  • Jeremy Bell
  • John Mark Roberts
  • Alice Rouse
  • Clif Darnell
  • Monty McCuiston

Question- Murray Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Murray, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
Interactives & Tools