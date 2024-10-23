2024 General Election Ballot: Calloway County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Calloway County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Senator- 1st Senatorial District
- Jason G. Howell (Republican Party)
State Representative- 5th Representative District
- Mary Beth Imes (Republican Party)
- Lauren Hines (Democratic Party)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 42nd Judicial Circuit
- Dennis R. Foust (Independent)
Circuit Clerk
- Melinda Starks (Republican Party)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Question- Calloway County Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Calloway County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
Good Sheppard Methodist Church, New Concord Church of Christ and Poplar Springs Baptist Church; Part of East Elementary School
Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District
- Mitchell T. Ryan
Kirksey Baptist Church; Part of Cains Murray Auto Auction and West Fork Baptist Church
Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District
- Sharon Bobo
Calloway County High School, North Elementary School and Southwest Elementary School; Part of CFSB Center, University Church of Christ, West Fork Baptist Church and Westside Baptist Church
Member Board of Education- 5h Educational District
- Danny “Van” Pittman Jr.
Courthouse, First Baptist Church, Glenda Road Church of Christ and Murray Elementary School; Part of Calvary Temple Church, East Elementary School, Murray High School and University Church of Christ
Member Board of Education- Murray Independent School District (Vote for Two)
- Adam Seiber
- Richard H. Crouch
City of Hazel
Mayor (Unexpired Term)
- Lori Charlton
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Gail Jones
- Jodi M. Hanneman
- Jacklyn Smith
- Denise Thompson Provine
- Elizabeth Garrett
- Barbara Paschall
City of Murray
City Council (Vote for up to Twelve)
- John “Joe” Darnall
- Rose Ross
- Danny O. Hudspeth
- Johnny Bohannon
- Wesley Bolin
- Thomas Hornbuckle Jr.
- Linda Cherry
- Terry Strieter
- Bonnie C. Higginson
- Jeremy Bell
- John Mark Roberts
- Alice Rouse
- Clif Darnell
- Monty McCuiston
Question- Murray Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Murray, Kentucky? (Yes or No)