How mass deportations will impact industries that rely on people without legal status

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Let's hear from one of those industries affected by the immigration crackdown. George Carrillo is CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council, which advocates on a national level for Hispanic people in construction. So, George, the United States is a big and diverse place. So who generally makes up the construction workers in this country?

GEORGE CARRILLO: When we think about that skilled labor workforce - the people that you see building our homes, the ones that are paving the roads and our bridges - 50% of that skilled workforce is Hispanics.

MARTÍNEZ: And to what extent does the construction industry rely on workers who don't have legal status? Is it like we hear about in the farming industry?

CARRILLO: Right. That number is actually relatively high. We estimate somewhere between 700,000 to a million people. It would be devastating. I mean, what people really need to understand is, we have a workforce shortage in this country, period. Now, if you take out about a million Hispanics that are undocumented, it would devastate the construction industry. And not just that - critical infrastructure, clean drinking water, sewage. Who's going to build our homes? We're about 4.5 million homes behind. All roads lead to construction. If we fail, the broader economy and our way of life dramatically suffers.

MARTÍNEZ: So are you seeing these effects in the data yet, though, or is it more of a feeling, considering everything that you've known and seen?

CARRILLO: So it's in the data because we know we don't have the workforce. We know that we're behind. We know that we're struggling with building homes right now. Now, when we think about the immigration crackdowns, it's not making things any better. People aren't showing up to work. A lot of people thought, OK, they're going to go after criminals. But look what happened in Tallahassee. We saw hardworking individuals on a construction job site, and they took away a hundred workers. That is going to devastate that project.

MARTÍNEZ: You know, wondering how we got to this point as a country where the construction industry is reliant on people who are here without documentation instead of just maybe hiring Americans who are here legally.

CARRILLO: Well, I think that if Americans really wanted to do the work, then they would be doing it. And the other thing is, too, we have a historical low unemployment rate. So we don't have enough people in this country to do what we need to do. We can't just shut the door and say America could be self-sustainable. We're just not there yet.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, George, you were in the Marines. You were also in law enforcement. So with that in mind, and as well as your perspective on the industry and the construction industry, how would you want the administration to think about immigration?

CARRILLO: You know, if you really want to go after criminals, then go after criminals. But right now, the administration is going about it all wrong. Basically, right now, what it's doing is that if you're brown in America, you have to prove your status. I've never had to prove my status. I don't even know what that means. Like, how do I, as an American citizen, as a veteran, as a former police officer, how do I prove that I'm an American citizen? So let's talk about a real policy. Let's talk about a work visa for construction workers that can stay here, you know, for undocumented individuals. Why don't we build a work visa with restitution? Make them taxpayers. Help out the construction industry. I believe that's a win for everyone.

MARTÍNEZ: Have you really thought about what you might say if you were approached by immigration officials?

CARRILLO: Yeah. You know, I've had that conversation with my family quite a few times. I carry my passport with me at all times if I'm leaving the house now. You know, I have good explanations for the tattoos that I have on my body because they can be viewed as gang tattoos, maybe. You know, on one arm, I've got my police badge on there. On the other arm, I have a United States Marine Corps thing on there. I want to make sure that they understand that that's me. That identifies me. That does not identify a gang.

MARTÍNEZ: What is your view of Marines - of U.S. Marines and the National Guard taking on a role in Los Angeles right now?

CARRILLO: Yeah. So I feel really bad for them right now because as a Marine myself, this is not what we're designed for. Right now, here in the United States, we're not in wartime. The local law enforcement, they can handle what's going on in California. There's no reason to send these very young, inexperienced Marines into this type of setting when they're not trained for that type of setting. The rules of engagement have not been clear from DOJ or from the president. And so we are really putting our Marines in a very dangerous place because they're being ordered to do so in a very unfair, unlawful way by the president.

MARTÍNEZ: That's George Carrillo, CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council. George, thanks.

CARRILLO: Thank you so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF TITLE FIGHT SONG, "HEAD IN THE CEILING FAN")

MARTÍNEZ: Elsewhere in the program today, we hear the Trump administration's case for deploying troops in Los Angeles from a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson.

(SOUNDBITE OF TITLE FIGHT SONG, "HEAD IN THE CEILING FAN") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.