Michigan governor says bridge project is moving forward despite Trump's threat

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

President Trump is threatening to block the opening of a bridge between Michigan and Canada - a bridge that is almost complete. In a way, this is very transparent. The president just spoke on social media. In another way, this is not transparent at all. We're not really sure what's going on. Colin Jackson from the Michigan Public Radio Network has been talking with leaders in Michigan about this. Colin, good morning.

COLIN JACKSON, BYLINE: Good morning.

INSKEEP: What is this bridge?

JACKSON: So this is a bridge that is connecting Detroit, Michigan, with Windsor, Ontario, in Canada. It came about from a 2012 agreement, and this is something that got underway. They first broke ground during Trump's first term in office. Now, the bridge itself is named the Gordie Howe International Bridge, named after the Canadian-born Detroit Red Wings hockey legend. And the way that agreement from 2012 works is Canada pays for the construction of the bridge - they paid over $4 billion for the project - and then it recoups its money from tolls. Michigan and Canada both share ownership of this bridge. Right now there's only one way for, you know, commercial trucks to get across from Detroit to Windsor, and that can sometimes get backed up with traffic. So this would be a way to relieve that.

But Monday night, Trump posted on Truth Social that he would block the opening of the bridge, quote, "until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them." He also said, "importantly, Canada treats the United States with the fairness and respect that we deserve." Now, Trump has repeatedly talked about making Canada the 51st state. And the two countries are in a trade war, sparking more tension.

INSKEEP: OK. I guess we should just underline - we don't know exactly what the president wants here. We don't know exactly who was in his ear to get him to do this, and it's not clear what legal authority he has. But how have Michigan leaders reacted?

JACKSON: So yesterday, reporters talked with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She's a Democrat. She noted both U.S. and Canadian workers built the bridge. You know, this was union labor involved. And she says supporters have said it'll strengthen the trade relationship between the United States and Canada. Here's Whitmer.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GRETCHEN WHITMER: It is a really important part of our economy, the largest crossing in North America. And so it is important that it continues to move forward and open up on time, and that's my expectation.

JACKSON: And Whitmer's still hoping to enlist Republicans to help make her argument to Trump.

INSKEEP: Are Republicans going to do that?

JACKSON: Some might, but at least not the highest-ranking one in state office here. You know, I called up Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall. He happened to be in D.C. on a preplanned trip with other House lawmakers. And he echoed Trump's criticism of the Canadian boycotts of United States goods. Like I said, there's tension, and just Canada's working on trade deals with other countries. Here's what Hall said.

MATT HALL: President Trump has found the right leverage point to get them to the table to stop a lot of these unfair, un-American practices that are hurting American businesses - Michigan businesses.

JACKSON: And another source of opposition over the years has been from the Michigan company that owns the only other Detroit border bridge, and that company could lose money. They have political clout. That being said, other Republicans have backed the bridge in the past, and it started under a Republican governor here.

INSKEEP: Where's this going now?

JACKSON: Well, the bridge opening is delayed. It was already delayed from construction. But it could be open in the coming months if Trump doesn't hold it up more. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney talked yesterday. It looks like the issue's tied up with a bunch of issues over trade that the U.S. and Canada are working on disputing. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt - you know, she said this is an example of Trump putting American interests first.

INSKEEP: So much for bridging differences. Colin, thanks so much.

JACKSON: Thank you.

INSKEEP: That's Colin Jackson from the Michigan Public Radio Network.

(SOUNDBITE OF FLYING LOTUS' "USING WHAT YOU GOT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.