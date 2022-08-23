Mural of late Hopkinsville writer bell hooks to be unveiled Saturday

A mural of feminist author and activist bell hooks will be dedicated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Christian County Historical Society building, Ninth and Liberty streets

Born Gloria Jean Watkins, the Hopkinsville native was one of the country’s most highly regarded scholars. She was a prolific writer on issues of race, gender, class, Black culture, rural life and politics.

Following her death in December from renal failure, family members organized hooks’ memorial service in Hopkinsville and announced several efforts to highlight her legacy in her hometown. The idea for a mural — by Hopkinsville artist Paula Gieseke and her partner, Josh Warfield — grew out of those efforts. It was produced with assistance from the Downtown Renaissance program.

“The public is invited to the ceremony where they will learn more about the life and legacy of bell hooks as well as additional upcoming community activities planned in honor and in celebration of bell and her many contributions,” Downtown Renaissance director Holly Boggess said in a press release.

Family members will host the mural dedication on the west wall of the historical society.

This story was originally published by The Hoptown Chronicle.