Jack Harlow announces third annual hometown shows tour “No Place Like Home”

Grammy-nominated rapper and Louisville native Jack Harlow announced Thursday his third annual “No Place Like Home” tour.

This year, Harlow is performing in six cities across the state of Kentucky, including Murray.

The tour will kick off on Nov. 24 in Owensboro and will wrap up in Lexington at Rupp Arena Dec. 3. Harlow will perform at the CFSB Center at Murray State on Dec. 1.