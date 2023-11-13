Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton lead Kentucky's 2024 Grammy nominees

Nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards were announced late last week.

The Bluegrass State’s country stars led the charge among the nominees.

Lawrence County native Tyler Childers got five nominations, including Best Country Album, Best Americana Performance, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Music Video for his “In Your Love.” Writer Silas House is also nominated as a producer on that video.

Chris Stapleton, of Staffordsville, is nominated for three awards, including Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song, a nomination he shares with fellow Kentuckian Carly Pearce.

Louisville Orchestra music director Teddy Abrams is nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for “The American Project” with Yuja Wang.

Shucked, a nominee for Musical of the Year, features Paducah native Miki Abraham as a cast member.

The Grammy Awards will be presented in February.