© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton lead Kentucky's 2024 Grammy nominees

WKMS | By Zoe Lewis
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST
Courtesy of the Recording Academy

Nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards were announced late last week.

The Bluegrass State’s country stars led the charge among the nominees. 

Lawrence County native Tyler Childers got five nominations, including Best Country Album, Best Americana Performance, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Music Video for his “In Your Love.” Writer Silas House is also nominated as a producer on that video. 

Chris Stapleton, of Staffordsville, is nominated for three awards, including Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song, a nomination he shares with fellow Kentuckian Carly Pearce. 

Louisville Orchestra music director Teddy Abrams is nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for “The American Project” with Yuja Wang

Shucked, a nominee for Musical of the Year, features Paducah native Miki Abraham as a cast member. 

The Grammy Awards will be presented in February.
Tags
Arts & Culture Grammy Awards
Zoe Lewis
Zoe Lewis is a first-year sophomore at Murray State University from Benton, Kentucky. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in media production. She enjoys reading, going to movie theaters, spending time with her family and friends, and eating good food. Zoe is an Alpha Omicron Pi sorority member in the Delta Omega chapter. She is very excited to start working at WKMS and work while learning more about NPR, reporting, journalism, and broadcasting.
See stories by Zoe Lewis
Related Content