Tyler Childers to perform at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear inauguration ceremony

Kentucky native and country music star Tyler Childers has been chosen to perform at Gov. Andy Beshear’s inauguration ceremony on Dec. 12.

Childers, a singer/songwriter from Lawrence County in eastern Kentucky, has said that representing his home state is an important aspect of his musical career.

LEX18 reports that Beshear said he is honored to see “Kentucky natives-turned-stars” such as Childers serving as ambassadors for the Bluegrass State.

The governor said he met Tyler Childers following a performance at an Appalachian Regional Commission conference last October, and has formed a close relationship with him since.