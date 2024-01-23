Clarksville student with Christian County ties to perform at Carnegie Hall

Katelyn Henry was selected for the High School Performance Series at the renowned NYC venue on Feb. 11.

The granddaughter of Christian County Historian William T. Turner and LaVena Turner has been selected to perform with an honors choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Katelyn Henry, a senior at Clarksville (Tennessee) High School, will perform soprano and join student performers from all 50 states, Guam, the Virgin Islands, South Korea, New Zealand and Taiwan for the High School Performance Series on Feb. 11.

“I’m excited about this chance to meet high school students from around the world … singing together in such an amazing world-class venue,” Henry said in a press release. “I’m grateful to all the people who have encouraged me and supported me to have this opportunity. I’m sure I’ll make memories I’ll treasure all my life.”

Henry is a member of the Clarksville High School Choir and Wildcat Marching Band. She plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and major in music therapy.

Marion Gomez, music director for the Honors Performance Series, said more than 10,000 students were nominated to perform in NYC. The students who were selected will have a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience performing at the renowned Carnegie Hall, he said.

This story was originally published by the Hoptown Chronicle.