© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New KET documentary honors legacy of trailblazing Black Ky. feminist, author bell hooks

WKMS | By Zoe Lewis
Published February 9, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST
KET

A new documentary from KET examines the life and legacy of groundbreaking Black Kentucky writer and feminist bell hooks.

“Becoming bell hooks” traces the late author’s personal history, taking viewers through her childhood in her native Hopkinsville, her relationship with and return to Kentucky in the early 2000s and her writings – which focused largely on feminism, race and class.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins in 1952, hooks’ lowercase pen name is an homage to her maternal great-grandmother, Bell Blair Hooks. The author styled it in lowercase letters to underscore, she reasoned, the “substance of books, not who I am.”

Throughout her career, hooks would write more than 30 books examining topics like feminist theory, Black masculinity, film, cultural criticism, class, education and politics. After returning to Kentucky, hooks joined the faculty of Berea College – which now houses the bell hooks center – east of Lexington. She lived in Berea until her death in 2021 from kidney failure.

Some of her poetry, essays and books helped lay the path for intersectional feminism, which recognizes that “all the aspects of identity enrich women's lived experiences and compound and complicate the various oppressions and marginalizations women face.” Documentary co-director and co-producer Sarah Moyer said hooks’ writing fits into that school of thought.

“bell hooks says feminism is for everyone. No matter your identity, your gender identity, or where you come from, who you are, that feminism is something that is useful to you and is beneficial in living a whole and full life,” said Moyer.

Elon Justice – who co-produced and co-directed with Moyer – said hooks’ wrote about her “hillbilly” roots in “Belonging: A Culture of Place” and challenged the “inherent whiteness” of Kentucky in "Appalachian Elegy: Poetry and Place.”

“We tried to connect the dots between her roots in Kentucky and the influence that her upbringing had on the theories and ideas that she was writing about later in life,” Justice said.

The documentary will feature interviews with many of hooks’ close friends and family, including her sister Gwenda Motley, feminist activist Gloria Steinem and Kentucky writers Crystal Wilkinson and Silas House. Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will read hooks' work throughout the film.

KET will hold the premiere broadcast of “Becoming bell hooks” on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. CST. Two free screenings of the film will also be held later this month – at Lexington’s Lyric Theatre on Feb. 20 and at Louisville’s Speed Art Museum on Feb. 22.
Tags
Arts & Culture bell hooksKET
Zoe Lewis
Zoe Lewis is a first-year sophomore at Murray State University from Benton, Kentucky. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in media production. She enjoys reading, going to movie theaters, spending time with her family and friends, and eating good food. Zoe is an Alpha Omicron Pi sorority member in the Delta Omega chapter. She is very excited to start working at WKMS and work while learning more about NPR, reporting, journalism, and broadcasting.
See stories by Zoe Lewis
Related Content