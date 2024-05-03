Caroline Few named executive director of Maiden Alley Cinema

After a months-long search, Maiden Alley Cinema, a nonprofit independent movie theater in Paducah, announced Friday that Caroline Few will serve as executive director.

Few is a graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor’s in nonprofit leadership studies. MAC board members said Few has been an “avid patron of Maiden Alley Cinema and the arts in Paducah.”

Liz Hammonds, a member of the board of directors, said it was important to find someone that would help carry on Maiden Alley Cinema’s mission: to provide entertainment, promote visual literacy, create cross-cultural awareness, promote filmmaking as an artform, and enhance culture through film.

“Caroline’s extensive experience and background in web development, marketing, communications, and public relations will be utilized to support and grow the mission of Maiden Alley Cinema and film in western Kentucky and the surrounding areas,”Ross Smith, Maiden Alley Cinema Board of Directors Chair, said in a press release.

Maiden Alley Cinema is the only nonprofit arthouse theater in western Kentucky.

