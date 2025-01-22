© 2025
Two Ky. chefs named semifinalists for James Beard Award

WKMS
Published January 22, 2025 at 3:33 PM CST

Two chefs from Kentucky were named semifinalists Wednesday for the James Beard Awards’ Best Chef: Southeast category.

The James Beard Awards are among the most prestigious honors given out in the culinary industry, recognizing some of the U.S.’s best chefs, restaurants, bakeries and bars. T

he Kentucky chefs up for awards include Louisville’s Noam Bilitzer and Paducah’s Sara Bradley.

A narrowed down pool of best chef nominees will be announced in April, and the winner will be named in June.

Midway’s Holly Hill Inn is also up for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality, and The Bar at Willett in Bardstown is nominated for Outstanding Bar.
Tags
Arts & Culture James Beard FoundationSara BradleyCulinary Arts
