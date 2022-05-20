Corporation specializing in snack foods buys Paducah-based Dippin' Dots for $222 million

A corporation headquartered in New Jersey specializing in snack foods has bought Paducah-based Dippin’ Dots for $222 million, a massive increase in value for the novelty ice cream company compared to when the company was bought in bankruptcy court a decade ago.

J&J Snack Foods announced the deal in a press release Thursday. J&J Snack Foods owns other notably snack food brands such as Icee, SuperPretzel, Minute Maid frozen ices and more. J&J President and CEO Dan Fachner in a statement said the corporation has a history of scaling up other snack brands.

“Dippin’ Dots aligns perfectly with J&J’s portfolio strategy by adding an iconic, differentiated brand that uniquely complements our frozen novelty and frozen beverage businesses,” Fachner said. “As a part of J&J, we will have the opportunity to leverage our marketing and innovation capabilities to promote Dippin’ Dots and expand distribution into new markets while implementing initiatives to gain added operating efficiencies.”