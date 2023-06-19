Cairo, Illinois has a grocery store for the first time in seven years

Rise Community Market opened their doors to the City of Cairo Friday morning.

Cairo has officially removed the status of being a food desert.

Friday morning community stakeholders and state legislators held a ribbon cutting to open the doors to Rise Community Market.

CO-OP Board President Gabrielle Harris says the grocery Rise is the first for Cairo to move in the right direction.

“A co-op is about community. Community buy in so individuals from this community has an opportunity to play a part of something great. To have a grocery store or to be a grocery store. Dessert. This adds value to how people can move in the future.”

Cairo has spent the last seven years without a grocery store forcing residents to drive around 30 minutes to the closet store.

