Paducah, Eddyville riverports to get share of $500,000 in grants

A $500,000 dollar state grant is going to benefit four western Kentucky riverports, including Paducah and Eddyville.

A state release Wednesday announced that the Eddyville Riverport Authority will get more than $180,000 to purchase an excavator and the Paducah Riverport Authority will receive more than $30,000 to replace a pair of deteriorated entryways.

The riverport authorities of Owensboro and Henderson are each receiving more than $120,000 in grant funds.

These legislatively appropriated funds must be locally matched.