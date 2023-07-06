Paducah cuts ribbon on new terminal a decade in the making at Barkley Regional Airport

Local, state and federal officials cut the ribbon on a new $43 million terminal at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah Thursday, replacing a terminal that’s been in use for nearly 70 years.

The project took over a decade to plan and build in far western Kentucky, but officials said this new facility can help the Paducah and its airport grow.

Paducah attorney Jay Matheny is the chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority board. He called the ribbon cutting “a watershed moment” for the airport.

“This is truly a transformative era at Barkley Regional Airport and we are committed to embracing the momentum yielded from this day to continue our evolution,” he said. “While we are proud of what we've accomplished so far, our ultimate goal is to continue to improve amenities and opportunities for our patrons and for our region as a whole, including airfield improvements, the implementation of additional commercial air service and future economic development opportunities for our region.”

The more than 25,000 square foot terminal features modern airport amenities – including “accessible spaces for all passengers,” two family restrooms, two mothers’ rooms and a relief area for pets. It also incorporates work from regional artists.

WKMS / Derek Operle The ribbon cutting for the new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport drew a crowd of area residents wanting to check out the new facility.

The Paducah airport currently offers flights through Contour Airlines to Charlotte, North Carolina, through the federal Essential Air Service program.

U.S. Representative James Comer serves the 1st Congressional District of Kentucky, which includes Paducah. He said he expects the airport to offer more robust travel options in time.

“This is a project that's badly needed in this area … this is in huge demand for this area to take Paducah to the next level,” Comer said. “I think that this airport [will], over the next 50 years because of this initial investment, have more carriers and more flights and more people here every day. This is the beginning.”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised the terminal and nodded to the airport’s namesake – former U.S. vice president and Paducah native Alben Barkley – during his remarks.

WKMS / Derek Operle U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks Thursday, July 6, 2023, during the ribbon cutting event for a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah.

“This terminal is tangible proof of Paducah’s impressive ability to grow and evolve, but also the region's long history of forward thinkers,” he said. “If Barkley were still alive today, he'd be thrilled to see this boon to the area and what an important part it plays in Paducah and surrounding areas. Back in the day – listen to this – Barkley relied on a one-eyed horse to travel around the region. Things have certainly gotten better.”

McConnell and Comer both pledged to do what they could in the legislature to enable the Paducah airport to continue to grow.

Construction of the facility was mostly funded by $33 million in contributions from the Federal Aviation Administration – including funds from the Airport Improvement Program , the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act – as well as a $5 million contribution from the Kentucky Department of Aviation and more than $5 million from local government sources.

Planning began in 2012 with design and groundbreaking kicking off in 2020. After 32 months of construction, the first flights left the terminal in June .

McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray both spoke about the value of teamwork in the community during the ceremony. The city and county each made substantial funding contributions to the project with the airport retaining some surplus funding from the governments.

“We pull together, we work together, Republican, Democrat, it doesn’t matter,” Clymer said. “We are family, we are community and, by golly, we got this thing done.”

Bray, a former chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board, called the ribbon cutting his “proudest day as mayor.”

Paducah Mayor George Bray speaks during the ribbon cutting event for a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport in western Kentucky on July 6, 2023. Bray, who formerly chaired the airport authority's board, called it his "proudest day as mayor."

“I ran for elected office in order to help facilitate positive change in our community because I believe that we can accomplish so many great things, if we unlock the talent that exists here and we don't quibble about over who gets the credit,” he said. “Today is proof that we can accomplish great things when we all work as a team and stay focused on our goal.”

Other speakers included Gov. Andy Beshear via a video message, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray and Brent Housman, the board chair of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Matheny was optimistic about the airport’s future role in the community, calling the new terminal “a front door to [the] region.”

“It's a symbol to a weary traveler that they finally made it home. It's a place where families reconnect. It's a place where families meet their newest members for the first time,” the airport board chairman said. “It's a place where new adventures begin and old adventures sometimes end, which is why it's been said that with an airport, the possibilities are endless.”