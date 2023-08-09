Airgas announces plans for $100 million Clarksville expansion

Airgas, a supplier of industrial gases, is planning a $100 million dollar expansion in Clarksville.

Clarksville Now reported Wednesday that the French multinational company announced it will add 16 employees in Tennessee for a total of just under 50 employees in the state. The new positions are expected to pay an average of $95,000 dollars per year.

The expansion will require building more underground pipelines at the site and may require additional land at another site for a power substation.

Air Liquide, the global corporate owner of Airgas Tennessee, has operations in 73 countries and employs more than 67,000 people.