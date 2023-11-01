© 2023
One dead in Martin County coal plant building collapse, Governor declares state of emergency

WEKU | By Stan Ingold
Published November 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office has announced that at least one of the workers trapped in the building collapse at the Martin Mine Prep Plant has died. On Tuesday night, the 11-story coal sorting structure near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road in Martin County collapsed. Two workers were trapped underneath multiple floors of concrete and steel.

Crews are at the scene working to rescue the other worker. The governor has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Martin County.

Kentucky Emergency Management officials are on site with multiple agencies including:

Jefferson County Urban Search and Rescue; Lexington Fire Department Special Operations Unit; the National Guard’s Special Tactics Squadron K9 search dog; and the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team.
Stan Ingold
Born in Morehead Kentucky, Stan Ingold got his start in public radio as a volunteer at Morehead State Public Radio. He worked there throughout his college career as a reporter, host and producer and was hired on as the Morning Edition Host after graduating with a degree in History from Morehead State University. He remained there for nearly three years. Along with working in radio he spent a great deal of time coaching speech and forensics at Rowan County Senior High School in Morehead, working with students and teaching them broadcasting techniques for competitions.
