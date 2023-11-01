One dead in Martin County coal plant building collapse, Governor declares state of emergency

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office has announced that at least one of the workers trapped in the building collapse at the Martin Mine Prep Plant has died. On Tuesday night, the 11-story coal sorting structure near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road in Martin County collapsed. Two workers were trapped underneath multiple floors of concrete and steel.

Crews are at the scene working to rescue the other worker. The governor has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Martin County.

Kentucky Emergency Management officials are on site with multiple agencies including:

Jefferson County Urban Search and Rescue; Lexington Fire Department Special Operations Unit; the National Guard’s Special Tactics Squadron K9 search dog; and the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team.