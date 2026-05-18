25th Annual Take Kids Fishing Day

Ages 3-15 years (free t-shirt)

Pre-registration fee- $2 per child by an adult by 5/18/26

Registration fee- $3 per child by an adult on 5/23/26

Water Activities for All! Water slide (bring towels), water obstacle course, fixing broken water lines, etc.

No cost for military and first responders families with ID.

Includes hotdog, chips, and bottled water for lunch.

For more information call: 270-885-5600

Registration Sites: Aaron McNeil Center, Recreation Dept, Pennyrile RC&D, Boys & Girls Club, HWEA Drive-Thru, Housing Authority, HES Drive-Thru

