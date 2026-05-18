Alhambra Theatre presents The Steel Drivers

Cap off an unforgettable LIVE at The Alhambra Season with a night of powerful music & unmatched talent.

The Steel Drivers, known for their signature blend of bluegrass, country, and Southern rock, will deliver a high-energy performance that will have you on your feet all night. Their soulful melodies and raw, authentic sound have earned them multiple Grammy nominations, and their live shows are nothing short of electrifying. The SteelDrivers are: Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle), Mike Fleming (bass), Brent Truitt (mandolin), and Matt Dame (Guitar).

