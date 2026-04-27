Calloway County Extension Creative Craft Workshop- Horseshoe Decor
Calloway County Extension Creative Craft Workshop- Horseshoe Decor
Decorate and embellish a horseshoe in celebration of the Kentucky Derby! Please provide your own embellishments, horseshoes are $2 each.
Calloway County Extension Office
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Extension Office
270-753-1452
di_ces_calloway@email.uky.edu
Calloway County Extension Office
310 S. 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-1452
di_ces_calloway@email.uky.edu