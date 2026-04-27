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Calloway County Extension Creative Craft Workshop- Horseshoe Decor

Calloway County Extension Creative Craft Workshop- Horseshoe Decor

Decorate and embellish a horseshoe in celebration of the Kentucky Derby! Please provide your own embellishments, horseshoes are $2 each.

Calloway County Extension Office
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Extension Office
270-753-1452
di_ces_calloway@email.uky.edu
https://calloway.ca.uky.edu/
Calloway County Extension Office
310 S. 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-1452
di_ces_calloway@email.uky.edu
https://calloway.ca.uky.edu/