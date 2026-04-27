Calloway County Extension Laugh and Learn
Calloway County Extension Laugh and Learn
Parents of children aged 3-5 years old, please join us for our Laugh and Learn program every first Friday of the month. Laugh and Learn is a hands-on program for parents and their preschool children to improve kindergarten readiness skills. Laugh and Learn is a free class that is held at the Calloway County Public Library at 10AM.
Calloway County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Extension Office
270-753-1452
di_ces_calloway@email.uky.edu
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org