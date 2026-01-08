CCPL Silent Book Club

Bring a book or check one out, settle into our cozy chairs, and enjoy some quiet, quality reading time with fellow book lovers!

There are no assigned readings or pressured discussions. Drop in anytime between 5:30 and 7:00 and enjoy quiet reading. At 7:00, we will gather for an enjoyable discussion where everyone shares what they are reading with others. Or, if you like, you can keep on reading. (Our discussion will run 7:00-7:30 PM)

It’s the perfect excuse to get some reading done and a great opportunity to share book recommendations and meet new people!

CCPL’s Silent Book Club will be hosted monthly on the Fourth Tuesday Evening at the Calloway County Public Library.

Silent Book Club (SBC) is a global community of readers and introverts with 300 chapters worldwide.

For more information or questions, please email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.

