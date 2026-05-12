CCPL Teen Advisory Council Meeting

Do you love the library? Do you have ideas for Cool Calloway County Public Library's Teen and Young Adult Programs and collections? The CCPL Teen Advisory Council is the place to be!

The mission of the CCPL Teen Advisory Council is to represent the interests of teens in the library, encourage leadership and creativity, foster community engagement, and make a positive impact. Teen Council members will work with CCPL librarians to enhance the library and develop programs tailored to local teens.

CCPL’s Teen Advisory Council meets monthly on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 4:00 pm. Additional meetings may be scheduled according to the availability of Teen Council members.

All Interested Teens are invited to join CCPL’s Teen Council.

For more information, please email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.

