Christian County Literacy Council Story Time
Christian County Literacy Council Story Time
We have another Story Time with the Christian County Literacy Council coming up! Get Saturday, May 16th at 11:00am on your calendar! This is always a free event thanks to the Literacy Council and is always super fun! The stories are always amazing and the activities have everyone smiling and laughing… even the parents and bigger kids! And, hopefully, the weather will cooperate this time and we can have story time on the picnic tables outside!
Trail of Tears Park
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Literacy Council
270-348-8185
cclc42240@gmail.com
Trail of Tears Park
1730 East 9th StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-2300