Cinema Systers Film Festival 2026

Cinema Systers Film Festival is dedicated to uplifting the visions and voices of lesbian filmmakers, providing a celebrated public space for their art, and building bridges among audiences, filmmakers, and the broader community. Rooted in a spirit of diversity and inspiration, the festival invites audiences to explore new perspectives through the power of film.

Born as an "acorn" from the beloved Michigan Womyn's Music Festival, Cinema Systers carries forward 40 years of womyn's community-building with pride and gratitude.

The festival features a packed schedule of events, including film screenings and filmmaker Q&As, filmmaking workshops, meet-and-greets, music, dancing, spoken word, and open mic performances. The fun extends beyond the screen with a silent auction, a Thursday Night Soiree, Friday Opening Reception, Saturday Night Party, and the return of Sunday Brunch. Most of all, it's an opportunity for sisterhood.

