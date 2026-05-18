City of Hopkinsville Committee of the Whole Meeting
City of Hopkinsville Committee of the Whole Meeting
All meetings begin at 6:00 PM unless otherwise noted here. Meetings are held in the Council Chamber on the first floor of the Hopkinsville Municipal Center at 715 South Virginia Street. Meetings are broadcast live on YouTube and by tuning to City TV on Spectrum Cable Channel 376.
City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of Hopkinsville
City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
715 S. Virginia StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-985-1210