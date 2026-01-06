Discovery Park of America Astronomy Night: Astrophotography

Saturday, May 23, 2026

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Great Lawn

Have you ever wanted to capture the night sky in a picture? Join Dr. Lionel Crews from the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Chemistry and Physics for an evening under the stars as you learn the basics of astrophotography in a relaxed, outdoor setting.

Guests will explore techniques for photographing astronomical objects, with a special focus on the first-quarter moon—an ideal time for capturing high-contrast, shadowed craters along the lunar surface. Jupiter will also be visible in the Gemini constellation, offering another exciting subject for observation. Participants will have the opportunity to learn practical tips and will receive a link to download images captured during the program.

You will discover:

How to photograph the moon’s surface details

Tips for capturing planets like Jupiter

Basic camera settings for night sky photography

Ways to enhance and share your astrophotography

Astrophotography Night is part of the Passport to the Universe series, an ongoing program designed to engage the community in astronomy education. This marks the fifth class of 2026, and attendees who participate in five or more classes throughout the year will receive a commemorative patch. Be sure to bring your passport if you already have one.

This program is weather dependent. Please check the website and Facebook for updates on Saturday morning. Guests should enter through the main entrance and park on the north side to access the Great Lawn.

This event is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.