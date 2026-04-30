Discovery Park of America Volunteer Information Session
Discovery Park of America Volunteer Information Session
Volunteer Information Session
Thursday, April 30, 2026
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Tennessee Room
Interested in becoming a volunteer at Discovery Park of America? Join us for a Volunteer Information Session to learn how you can get involved and support our mission to inspire children and adults to see beyond.
This session will provide an overview of volunteer opportunities across the park, including working with guests, supporting events and assisting in educational spaces. Whether you enjoy engaging with visitors, working behind the scenes or helping bring programs to life, there are a variety of ways to contribute your time and talents.
You will discover:
The different volunteer roles available at Discovery Park
How volunteers support daily operations, programs and special events
Expectations, scheduling and time commitments
How to apply and next steps to become a volunteer
This session is free to attend.
For more information and to register, contact Samantha Simbeck at ssimbeck@discoveryparkofamerica.com.