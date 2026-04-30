Discovery Park of America Volunteer Information Session

Volunteer Information Session

Thursday, April 30, 2026

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Tennessee Room

Interested in becoming a volunteer at Discovery Park of America? Join us for a Volunteer Information Session to learn how you can get involved and support our mission to inspire children and adults to see beyond.

This session will provide an overview of volunteer opportunities across the park, including working with guests, supporting events and assisting in educational spaces. Whether you enjoy engaging with visitors, working behind the scenes or helping bring programs to life, there are a variety of ways to contribute your time and talents.

You will discover:

The different volunteer roles available at Discovery Park

How volunteers support daily operations, programs and special events

Expectations, scheduling and time commitments

How to apply and next steps to become a volunteer

This session is free to attend.

For more information and to register, contact Samantha Simbeck at ssimbeck@discoveryparkofamerica.com.