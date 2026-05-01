Friends of HCCPL Panera Fundraiser
Friends of HCCPL Panera Fundraiser
We have added two fundraising nights to our calendar and hope you will join us! The first is Friday, May 1st at Panera . The second is Wednesday, May 6th at Dairy Queen . Please have pull up and these flyers when making your order! Hope to see ya there!
Panera Bread
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Hopkinsville Christian County Library
6153894435
friendsofthelibrary.hccpl@gmail.com
Panera Bread
4871 Fort Campbell BoulevardHopkinsville, Kentucky
270-962-4022