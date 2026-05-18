GCPL Classic Movie Night: The Parent Trap (1961)
GCPL Classic Movie Night: The Parent Trap (1961)
Teenage identical twins who were unknowingly separated at an early age meet for the first time at summer camp where they scheme to change places and return home to their unwitting parents in hopes of reuniting them. Hayley Mills plays twins Susan and Sharon.
Snacks & drinks are provided!
Graves County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911