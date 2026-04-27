Graves County Cooperative Extension Self-Watering Container Garden Class
Graves County Cooperative Extension Self-Watering Container Garden Class
Want a garden that practically waters itself?
On April 30th at 5:30PM, learn simple systems to make gardening easier. Along with a demonstration, hear how they work and help create a low-maintenance garden that helps keep plants hydrated and thriving!
Come learn, ask questions and get inspired for the growing season!
Comment below or call 270-247-2334 to let us know you’re coming!
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu