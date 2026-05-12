HCCPL Car Show Fundraiser
HCCPL Car Show Fundraiser
HCCPL is so excited to partner with “Kentucky Cruizers” for a Car Show! Car Show will be 9 a.m.-noon May 16 at the First United Methodist Church Parking Lot on Bethel Street.
To enter a vehicle, registration fee is $20 and owner must be at least 16 year old. To enter a vehicle, call Tabitha Stokes at 270-839-7860. First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded, along with door prizes. Free entry to view the cars. Food trucks also will be on-site.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262