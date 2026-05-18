HCCPL Dark Reads Book Discussion Group

Dark Reads Book Discussion Group will next meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 21 at Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.

This month’s selection is “Withered Hill,” by David Barnett. A limited number of copies are available for check out at the HCCPL Front Desk. For ages 18 and older.

Dark Reads Book Discussion Group is dedicated to reading thriller, mystery, horror and true crime genres.

