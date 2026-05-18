© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HCCPL Dark Reads Book Discussion Group

HCCPL Dark Reads Book Discussion Group

Dark Reads Book Discussion Group will next meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 21 at Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.

This month’s selection is “Withered Hill,” by David Barnett. A limited number of copies are available for check out at the HCCPL Front Desk. For ages 18 and older.

Dark Reads Book Discussion Group is dedicated to reading thriller, mystery, horror and true crime genres.

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/