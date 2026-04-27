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HCCPL Enchanted Forest Baby Prom

HCCPL Enchanted Forest Baby Prom

WHEN: 10 a.m. May 2
WHERE: HCCPL, 1101 Bethel St.
Dress your babies up in prom attire for a magical morning. Make your own corsage or boutonniere, enjoy refreshments, dance, and take home prom photos! For ages 5 and younger. Siblings welcome. This program is provided by Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Imagination Library.

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/