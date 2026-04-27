HCCPL Enchanted Forest Baby Prom
HCCPL Enchanted Forest Baby Prom
WHEN: 10 a.m. May 2
WHERE: HCCPL, 1101 Bethel St.
Dress your babies up in prom attire for a magical morning. Make your own corsage or boutonniere, enjoy refreshments, dance, and take home prom photos! For ages 5 and younger. Siblings welcome. This program is provided by Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Imagination Library.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262