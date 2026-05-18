Homeplace Working Farm Hammer-In
Homeplace Working Farm Hammer-In
Join us at the Homeplace May 23-24 as we host our annual blacksmithing Hammer-In Event. We will be joined by the Tennessee River Artist Blacksmith Association (TRABA) as we present various blacksmithing techniques. Learn How blacksmiths were able to forge metal before modern technology.
Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
4512 The TraceDover, Tennessee 37058
(931) 232-6457
volunteer@friendsoflbl.org