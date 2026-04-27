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Hopkinsville Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

Hopkinsville Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

Join the Hopkinsville Lions Club for a delicious evening that gives back to our community

Enjoy a full spaghetti dinner with salad, garlic bread, and a drink while supporting a great local cause.

Thursday, April 30
4:00 PM to 7:00 PM
The Village, 100 Navaho Trail
Tickets are $15

Purchase tickets from any Hopkinsville Lions Club member, at The Village, or call:
(270) 839-3230 or (270) 498-6222

Come hungry and bring a friend. Every plate helps support our local community.

The Village Restaurant
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Lions Club
https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/hopkinsville/
The Village Restaurant
100 Navaho Trail
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240