Hopkinsville Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

Join the Hopkinsville Lions Club for a delicious evening that gives back to our community

Enjoy a full spaghetti dinner with salad, garlic bread, and a drink while supporting a great local cause.

Thursday, April 30

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

The Village, 100 Navaho Trail

Tickets are $15

Purchase tickets from any Hopkinsville Lions Club member, at The Village, or call:

(270) 839-3230 or (270) 498-6222

Come hungry and bring a friend. Every plate helps support our local community.

