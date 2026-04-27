Hopkinsville Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
Hopkinsville Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
Join the Hopkinsville Lions Club for a delicious evening that gives back to our community
Enjoy a full spaghetti dinner with salad, garlic bread, and a drink while supporting a great local cause.
Thursday, April 30
4:00 PM to 7:00 PM
The Village, 100 Navaho Trail
Tickets are $15
Purchase tickets from any Hopkinsville Lions Club member, at The Village, or call:
(270) 839-3230 or (270) 498-6222
Come hungry and bring a friend. Every plate helps support our local community.
The Village Restaurant
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Lions Club
The Village Restaurant
100 Navaho TrailHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240