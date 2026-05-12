Intro to Alcohol Ink Class

CLASS ALERT! – BOTH CLASSES ARE FULL!

Intro to Alcohol Ink!

Artist Joyce Ray will be instructing this beginners class from 10-Noon on Saturday, April 18th and Saturday, May 16th!

She will first demonstrate both the Blow and the Roll techniques. She will also instruct how to do gradation (or “fading”) – the technique used to create smooth, seamless transitions between colors or from a saturated hue to a transparent, wispy edge.

Then participants will practice on glass, and view the results with a sheet of white paper beneath, before moving on to paint and complete a project on an 11×14 canvas!

This should prove to be an enjoyable, easy class for those who think they can’t draw or paint!

All supplies included – just come and learn how to spread the ink and the rest is where your imagination takes you!

Cost is $50/Guild Members, $60/Non-members, and includes all the supplies! (Membership is only $30/year! Join us Join the Fun!)

