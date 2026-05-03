Mahr Park Sunday Seminar: Native Plants
Mahr Park Sunday Seminar: Native Plants
Join us for a Native Plant Sunday Seminar! Alicia Bosela from Ironweed Native Plant Nursery will share an engaging presentation on the importance of native plants and their impact on our local ecosystem. Native plants will be available for purchase following the presentation.
May 3, 2026
2:00-4:00 P.M.
Event Barn A
Mahr Park Arboretum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mahr Park Arboretum
270-584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com
Mahr Park Arboretum
55 Mahr Park DriveMadisonville, Kentucky
(270) 584-9017
mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com