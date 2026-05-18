Makerspace WKY Sewing Workshop: Pencil Pouch
Makerspace WKY Sewing Workshop: Pencil Pouch
If you want to sew bags and pouches, this is the perfect place to start! Learn to sew a zipper and an elastic band and to “birth” a bag to that all seams and edges are hidden.
When: Tuesday, May 26 at 5:30-7:30pm
Where: Makerspace WKY , 130 N. Seminary St, Madisonville, KY
Who: No sewing experience needed and appropriate for ages 10+
Rebecca Travis of Knot, Needle, and Sew in Hanson will be the instructor.
Class is limited to 6 people, so reserve your spot now!
Kentucky Movers and Makers
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kentucky Movers and Makers
270-825-8144
mtapp@westcentralky.com
Kentucky Movers and Makers
130 North Seminary StreetMadisonville, Kentucky