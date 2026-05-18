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Makerspace WKY Sewing Workshop: Pencil Pouch

Makerspace WKY Sewing Workshop: Pencil Pouch

If you want to sew bags and pouches, this is the perfect place to start! Learn to sew a zipper and an elastic band and to “birth” a bag to that all seams and edges are hidden.

When: Tuesday, May 26 at 5:30-7:30pm
Where: Makerspace WKY , 130 N. Seminary St, Madisonville, KY
Who: No sewing experience needed and appropriate for ages 10+

Rebecca Travis of Knot, Needle, and Sew in Hanson will be the instructor.

Class is limited to 6 people, so reserve your spot now!

Kentucky Movers and Makers
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

Kentucky Movers and Makers
270-825-8144
mtapp@westcentralky.com
https://www.kentuckymoversandmakers.com/
Kentucky Movers and Makers
130 North Seminary Street
Madisonville, Kentucky
https://www.kentuckymoversandmakers.com