Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk: Fruit Trees

The topic of "Fruit Trees" will be presented on May 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Master Gardeners Thursday night talk. It will be held at the Calloway County Extension Meeting Hall, located at 93 Extension Way, Murray.

Dr. Ed Zimmerer will be the speaker. This event is free and open to the public. Free plants will be given away. For more information, call 270-753-1452