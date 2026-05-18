© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk: Fruit Trees

Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk: Fruit Trees

The topic of "Fruit Trees" will be presented on May 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Master Gardeners Thursday night talk. It will be held at the Calloway County Extension Meeting Hall, located at 93 Extension Way, Murray.
Dr. Ed Zimmerer will be the speaker. This event is free and open to the public. Free plants will be given away. For more information, call 270-753-1452

Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Master Gardeners
(270) 753-1452

Artist Group Info

tbknixon@gmail.com
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
93 Extension Way
Murray, Kentucky
(270) 753-1452