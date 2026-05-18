Mayfield-Graves County Chamber Annual Golf Scramble
Mayfield-Graves County Chamber Annual Golf Scramble
Tee Up for a Great Day on the Green!
Join us for our Annual Four-Person Golf Scramble on Friday, May 22nd, at the Mayfield Graves County Club!
Lunch at 11:00 AM
Shotgun Start at 12:00 PM
Get ready for a fun-filled day featuring:
• Raffle prizes you won’t want to miss
• Fun games throughout the course
• Great networking and friendly competition
Teams are open to the public, but spots are limited and filled on a first come, first served basis. We SOLD OUT quickly last year, so don’t wait!
Sign up your team today to secure your spot! https://www.mayfieldgraveschamber.com/…/2026-golf-scramble
Mayfield Golf and Country Club
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce
(270) 247-6101
Mayfield Golf and Country Club
1301 West BroadwayMayfield, Kentucky 42066