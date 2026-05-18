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Mayfield-Graves County Chamber Annual Golf Scramble

Mayfield-Graves County Chamber Annual Golf Scramble

Tee Up for a Great Day on the Green!

Join us for our Annual Four-Person Golf Scramble on Friday, May 22nd, at the Mayfield Graves County Club!

Lunch at 11:00 AM
Shotgun Start at 12:00 PM

Get ready for a fun-filled day featuring:
• Raffle prizes you won’t want to miss
• Fun games throughout the course
• Great networking and friendly competition

Teams are open to the public, but spots are limited and filled on a first come, first served basis. We SOLD OUT quickly last year, so don’t wait!

Sign up your team today to secure your spot! https://www.mayfieldgraveschamber.com/…/2026-golf-scramble

Mayfield Golf and Country Club
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026

Event Supported By

Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce
(270) 247-6101
https://mayfieldgraveschamber.com/
Mayfield Golf and Country Club
1301 West Broadway
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066