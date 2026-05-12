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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Creative Card Making Sundays

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Creative Card Making Sundays

Join us for Creative Card Making Sunday! Each participant will leave with four cards at the end of the program. This program does have a $20 charge to cover supplies. Space is limited, so register online now!

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/